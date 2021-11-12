iOS Netflix games goes live

Netflix games are now on iOS a week after it launched on the Android platform.

iOS users and Netflix subscribers can now play Netflix-exclusive and original games on their devices. Currently, the games are ‘Teeter Up’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, ‘Stranger Things: 1984’, ‘Card Blast’ and ‘Shooting Hoops’.

Like Apple Arcade, Netflix subscribers can play these games at no additional charge, and without having to deal with ads or in-app purchases. To skirt around App Store guidelines, each game has its own app, with a catalog available to view in the main Netflix app.

Apple will review and approve each game before it appears on the App Store. The games will show up on the Home screen and main app. Subscribing gives Apple 30 percent of the cut, which drops to 15 after a year.

iPad and iPhone users will start to see a new section called ‘games’ where they can browse and choose the titles they want to play.