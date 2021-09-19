iOS Private Relay feature will not appear in Russia

Russia has been added to the list of countries and regions where Private Relay will not be available.

The Private Relay feature for the macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 is currently in public beta. It was revealed that the feature won’t be making an appearance in countries Uganda, Turkmenistan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Colombia, China, Belarus and the Philippines due to local regulations.

The block comes after Russia demanded Apple and Google remove an election app from the Play Store and App Store.

iCloud Private Relay is an online privacy service offered on the macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15. It gives users access to a more secure and private connection on the internet, specifically protecting the users’ app traffic, DNS resolution queries and Safari web browsing. Internet connections through Private Relay get an anonymous IP address and cover their exact identity or geographic location.