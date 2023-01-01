iOS Telegram update now available

Telegram has recently updated its app with a wealth of new features and functionalities.

The messaging app’s latest software update comes with new text and drawing tools, more interactive emojis, a profile photo replacement option, usage tweaks for storage, and sharing hidden images. There’s also an added option to hide members in large groups.

The new text and drawing tools update touts a redesigned media editor, line smoothing, the ability to change background, font, and text in any video or photo, new color selections and gestures, and preset shapes such as chat bubbles, stars, arrows, and circles.

The full details of the update are outlined in Telegram’s latest blog post. The company even has GIFs showing each feature in action and offers 10 emoji packs that premium users can unlock for a fee.

The Telegram app update is now live and available to download on the App Store. The app itself is free to download.