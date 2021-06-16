Apple releases iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 third beta

On June 14, Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.7 software versions to developers. The new update seems to be completely under the hood software update improvements. It does not specifically bring any new features to the operating systems as compared to the previous versions of the software which included features like the much talked about App Tracking Transparency (ATT).

The new betas of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 have been released so that developers can test the new builds before releasing it to the general public. Going by the current schedule, the final versions of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 could be released in the next couple of weeks. Developers can now head to the Apple Developer Center to download the new builds or update to the latest build over the air if they have the beta profile installed on their devices.

Under the hood improvements and some new features

The goal with the new iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 software updates is to fix all the bugs that could not be addressed in the previous versions. The new version is supposed to offer some under the hood changes that could also improve the general system performance. This could be one of the most important updates for the iOS 14.x and iPadOS 14.x software versions before the release of the next major updates – iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

HomePod

While the upcoming point updates to iOS and iPadOS are to be minor updates, some new features have also been found. One of them appears to be the ability to set multiple timers on an HomePod using an iPhone or an iPad running iOS 14.7 or iPadOS 14.7. The new software updates will reportedly also bring the Air Quality Index feature to some new countries – France, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, and Spain.