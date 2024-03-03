iOS to gain ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ soon

The latest Call of Duty installment for the mobile will be launching on iOS on March 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a high-profile game that was expected to launch in May last year. However, the project was pushed back to November along with a delay. According to Activision, the official release date for the game is March 21 on both Android and iOS platforms. The developers also uploaded a reveal trailer on its official YouTube channel, with the video being a little longer than a minute. Viewers get a glimpse of the game world and the weaponry they can expect when it launches.

The game will have CoD modes such as Domination, Team Deathmatch, and Battle Royale on both classic and new maps. Pre-ordering the game on the App Store is already live, with more than 50 million signed up already and bonuses like Ghost Operator skin and weapon Blueprints.