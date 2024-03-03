News

iOS to gain ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ soon

By Samantha Wiley
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

The latest Call of Duty installment for the mobile will be launching on iOS on March 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a high-profile game that was expected to launch in May last year. However, the project was pushed back to November along with a delay. According to Activision, the official release date for the game is March 21 on both Android and iOS platforms. The developers also uploaded a reveal trailer on its official YouTube channel, with the video being a little longer than a minute. Viewers get a glimpse of the game world and the weaponry they can expect when it launches.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

The game will have CoD modes such as Domination, Team Deathmatch, and Battle Royale on both classic and new maps. Pre-ordering the game on the App Store is already live, with more than 50 million signed up already and bonuses like Ghost Operator skin and weapon Blueprints.

