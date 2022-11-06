iOS Twitter app gets Twitter Blue update

Twitter users can update to the latest iOS app and get the upcoming Twitter Blue feature.

Twitter Blue is a paid tier to the app, offering perks such as priority replies, fewer ads, and getting the blue ‘verified’ checkmark. The new subscription service is not yet live, but Twitter users should be able to get it as soon as it launches in their respective regions. In the App Store, the app description reads that those in Canada, Australia, the UK, the US, and New Zealand can opt in and pay $8 per month.

Signing up for Twitter Blue is available now, and the app promises more features, such as long videos, higher priority in search, mentions, and replies, and more relevant ads. A launch date has not been revealed but it could go live anytime soon.

Twitter’s new CEO promises to cut down on the spam in the social media platform, and having the ‘edit’ button available to everyone in the future.