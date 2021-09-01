iOS usability customizations arrive on the new Tweetbot update

Tweetbot version 6.3 is now live and brings with it several new features.

Tweetbot is a Twitter client for iOS. Users can now explore a new category called ‘Behaviors’ to tailor their experience via simple toggles. The Tap to Top setting, which allows users to scroll to their Twitter timeline via the iPad or iPhone status bar can now be disabled, among others. Switching themes by swapping or drag and drop actions can be disabled or enabled as well.

The full patch notes can be viewed on the app store or at the Tweetbot official website. Other improvements include a ‘Harvest’ theme, a new app icon and several iPad keyboard shortcuts.

In August, Tweetbot put out a huge update that added Shortcuts, multitasking for iPad and widget support. The 6.3 version is now live and available to download at the App Store. Subscription costs $.99 a month or $5.99 annually.