iOS users can now play Fortnite via GeForce NOW platform

NVIDIA has recently announced that iOS users can now play Fortnite on the GeForce NOW streaming service.

Fortnite had been removed since August 2020 due to a dispute between Epic and Apple. However, it seems that those interested can now play it again when they subscribe to GeForce Now and via a Safari browser. The GeForce Now version of Fortnite supports on-screen controls and menus.

Alternatively, iPhone users can also play Fortnite on their smartphones with a subscription to Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming. Mac users can download the official GeForce Now app at the Mac App Store, which has been recently updated to support silicon chips made by Apple.

NVIDIA’s GeForce Now is a subscription-based game streaming service that lets users play dozens of games. The company offers a free and limited option for those who wish to give it a try. Paid subscriptions unlock more features and start at $9.99 a month.