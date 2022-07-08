iOS Users to Get ‘The Division: Resurgence’ game soon

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Ubisoft’s mobile-only title ‘The Division: Resurgence’ is expected to arrive on both iOS and Android platforms soon.

The Division

The Division: Resurgence is a free to play, open-world shooter in urban New York. The story, Ubisoft claims is brand new and features members of the Strategic Homeland Division as they try to maintain order in a post apocalyptic city setting. The plot and official reveal trailer for The Division: Resurgence is available to watch on Ubisoft’s official YouTube channel.

The developers also said that touchscreen controls have been retooled for iOS and Android devices, and there’s a single and co-op player modes, as well as customizable apparel, skills and collectible weapons available as in-app purchases.

As for the exact launch date, Ubisoft has yet to specify when The Division: Resurgence will launch on mobile. It’s believed that the mobile shooter game will be available to download on both App Store and Play Store simultaneously.

