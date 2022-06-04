iOS WhatsApp getting improved reactions feature

WhatsApp beta version 22.12.0.70 will be getting an improved Reactions feature.

WhatsApp released Reactions just last month, allowing users to replay with six emojis to photo, audio and chat conversations, among others. Now, WhatsApp developers are working to improve the app with several more tweaks.

WABetaInfo has put together a list of improvements for Reactions on iOS. The app will collect photos in a chat and present them in an album, to which users could react to. Future updates will let them view photo reactions in a more granular aspect.

WhatsApp will also set a Reactions 2.0 by giving users the ability to react using any emoji. Currently, the function is in beta and still in the works but it may be available in a future public release. Beta testing implementation can take a few weeks, and several more to get to a stable iOS app version.