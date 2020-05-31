Apple to unveil iOS 14 on 22 June at WWDC

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual developers conference on the 22nd of June, 2020. As usual, we expect to see a major iOS update. This year, Apple will release the 14th version of iOS.



While we have not heard much about iOS 14, we do think it will bring some much requested features. One of them would be a new widgets panel somewhere on the home screen. Also, a major iOS redesign is in need.



Apple’s last radical iOS design change was way back in 2013 with iOS 7. It has been seven years since then and if the company’s plan is to bring new design changes every seven years, this year may be it.



The one thing that hasn’t changed in iOS since the original version of the operating system is the home screen with a grid of icons. While there is nothing wrong with it, it would be nice to see a new, modern take on the home screen. Microsoft did try “Live Tiles” which did not work out as expected but that does not mean that sticking to the old and safe design.



The size of iPhones has increased dramatically since the first generation iPhone. The first major jump was with the iPhone 5 which had a larger 4”screen compared to the 3.5” screen found on all the previous generation iPhones. Next, it was the iPhone 6 which bumped the screen size to 4.7” and 5.5”, however that was not the stop, Apple later released the 5.8” iPhone X and 6.5” iPhone XS Max.



As the screen size of iPhones have increased, it would be nice to see a major iOS redesign which takes into account the extra screen real estate. Design that would help users use their large iPhones with ease.

