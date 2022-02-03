iOS YouTube picture in picture feature still in testing phase

YouTube is extending its testing phase for the picture in picture feature for the iPhone by another two weeks.

YouTube Premium users will be able to access the PiP feature until February 14, 2022. Originally, it was planned that support for picture in picture will end January 31 but it’s looking to be still active and under the ‘experimental phase’.

iPhones with iOS 14 and later will be able activate the PiP feature, which gives users a smaller picture with video set within a larger traditional one. To do this, the user has to tap the PiP icon, or a logo with an arrow and box to move it to a floating smaller window.

A Google spokesperson said that the plan was to bring picture in picture to all iOS users in the US. However, there’s no timeframe on when this will be achieved. To try it, you will need a YouTube Premium subscription which costs $11.99 a month.