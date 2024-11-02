News

Iowa launching support for State IDs and driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Wallet

Iowa launches driver’s license support in the Wallet App. Hawkeye State residents can add their license or state ID in Apple Wallet on their iPhone to use for venues, businesses, and TSA Checkpoints.

The announcement by the DOT in Iowa on Wednesday stated that people living in the state can add their identification cards in the Wallet App, following the Apple ID Program, allowing digital ID’s like Veriscan, Tap2iD Mobile, and Mobile ID Verify to be accepted by businesses.

Apple Wallet

California was the 8th state to start bringing ID support in the Wallet App in September, with Hawaii currently in progress of bringing out support for digital IDs too that started in August this year.

The Department of Transportation in various states reminds that digital IDs does not take the place of a physical card and license because most locations will need you to show a physical ID, so it is highly recommended to still carry a physical identification card around with you.

Lost your password?