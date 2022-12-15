Iowa man arrested for stalking with AirTags

A man from Iowa has been arrested for stalking his victims using Apple AirTags.

Bettendorf resident, Carl Steven Shawver, was taken into custody following reports of unauthorized GPS use and stalking. The 63-year-old was charged before for the misuse of AirTags to locate a woman.

Court documents revealed that the person received notifications that they were being tracked by an AirTag. After a careful search, the person saw an AirTag in the spare tire, which was promptly brought to the authorities. Shawver arrived at the police station to try and find his target, and claimed that he was married to the person and was using the AirTag to prove an illicit affair.

The person then said that they were never married, and said that the messages and calls from Shawver have been blocked. There were two more instances of AirTag stalking, with the second in the spare tire and the third attached to the vehicle’s subframe.

Shawver was held at the Polk Country Jail at the moment while facing the charges.