New iPad: A13 Bionic, Higher Storage, Improved cameras, and more

Apple has updated its low-cost iPad to include a faster chip, improved camera optics, double the storage, and a True Tone display. The price of the iPad remains the same at $329 (USD), making it the most affordable iPad, students can buy it for just $299. The budget friendly pricing of this device has made it the most popular iPad.

The new iPad runs on the slightly old yet powerful, even by today’s standards, A13 Bionic chip. It is a decent update from the previous generation iPad which ran on a generation behind A12 Bionic chip. Apple claims that the battery life remains the same – an all day iPad.

Incredible value for money

“iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we’re excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak. “With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Centre Stage, and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value.”

On the front, Apple has included an ultra-wide lens instead of the regular wide lens which was on the previous generation iPad. The company has already used such a front camera on the iPad Pro to allow users to move around and have the camera pan. Such a feature is useful especially when we continue to stay at home and make calls for personal reasons or professional reasons.

The A13 Bionic chip will keep the iPad running smoothly for years to come. Apple claims that the new iPad is up to six times faster than the ‘best-selling’ Android tablet and up to three times faster than the ‘best-selling’ Chromebook. This year, the iPad also starts at 64GB for the base model up from last year’s 32GB which was meagre.