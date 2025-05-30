Apple starts selling the refurbished M2 iPad Air

Apple has added the M2 iPad Air to its refurbished store in the United Kingdom (UK), marking the first time addition of these devices to the store. The device debuted in May 2024 as a companion to the standard iPad and the iPad Pro. It has a decently powerful M2 chip but not as powerful as the two-generations ahead M4 iPad Pro..

Advertisements

As a standard practice, the refurbished M2 iPad Air models are listed at a discount of approximately 15% to 20% of a new M2 iPad Air. For instance, the refurbished 13-inch M2 iPad Air with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi only variant has been priced at £639 whereas a new retail variant of the same costs £799.

To be available in other markets soon

The refurbished M2 iPad Air models are currently only available in the UK. However, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, the inventory is expected to expand to the United States and other regions in the upcoming weeks.

Advertisements

Apple states that its refurbished M2 iPads come with a new battery and an outer shell, meaning only the internal components have been reused. Further, the packaging includes a new white box, along with all the standard manuals and accessories, including a USB-C charging cable. The iPad maker further emphasizes that refurbished devices undergo an intensive inspection and cleaning process to ensure that no defective units are sold.

All refurbished M2 iPad models will have Apple’s standard one-year limited warranty and the 14-day return policy. Users will additionally have the option to opt for an AppleCare+ coverage.

The refurbished M2 iPad Air presents a good value at the quoted price point. However, people looking to cash in some savings on an iPad Air, can also check out the M3 iPad Air on Amazon which is occasionally found to be discounted. The iPad Air M3 was released in March this year.