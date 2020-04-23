11″ iPad Air with in-screen TouchID: September release

The iPad Air is the perfect mid-range tablet acting as an inbetweener between the iPad Pro and the $329 iPad. The iPad Air uses the high performance chips, features the TrueTone technology and also uses a laminated display whereas the $329 iPad does not. It does however miss some of the features from the iPad Pro like stereo speakers, high refresh rate display, and FaceID.



It appears as if the perfect mid-range tablet is due for an update soon. The details have been leaked by @L0vetodream on Twitter – the leakster has a pretty good track record. The same person leaked the correct information of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air updates in March.



The leakster also revealed some details of the Magic Keyboard before it was officially announced. Other products leaks include the rumoured to release soon AirTags and the iPhone SE – specification and launch date.



According to @L0vetodream, Apple is gearing up to launch a new updated iPad Air in the month of September. It will reportedly feature the long-rumoured display tech Apple has believed to be working on – Mini LED. The report also adds that the iPad Air will feature a 11” screen with “uniform” bezels on all the sides (trimmed bezels) similar to the iPad Pro.



TouchID built into the screen

However, the one notable feature that stands out is the biometric technology. The iPad Pro uses FaceID face recognition technology and the current generation iPad Air relies on fingerprint recognition tech. According to the rumours, the 11” iPad Air will use a new “under the screen” fingerprint recognition TouchID tech.



Some other reports have also suggested that in-screen fingerprint recognition tech will be added to the Apple Watch and also the iPhones in the future. According to a report obtained by PhoneArena, Apple has decided to first test the in-screen TouchID tech on the iPad Air before bringing it to other products.