iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Which offers the best value for money?

Apple introduced the redesigned iPad Air at the event ‘Time Flies’ in September 2020. The design of the iPad Air is now in line with the more expensive option, the iPad Pro. With minimal bezels around the display and a modern flat design while being $200 (USD) cheaper than the iPad Pro, the iPad Air in some cases is a better deal.

The iPad Air features a 10.9” screen on the front which Apple likes to refer to as Liquid Retina Display. The difference between the iPad Pro and the iPad Air in terms of display has to be the fact that the iPad Pro uses a higher refresh 120Hz display while the iPad Air uses a standard 60Hz display panel.

FaceID vs TouchID

To unlock the iPad Pro and to authenticate payments using an iPad Pro, users will be required to show their face into the FaceID sensors on the iPad Pro. On the other hand, the iPad Pro has a TouchID fingerprint reader built into the power button on top of the iPad Air when held in portrait mode. While the TouchID system is intuitive, some users have reported that due to the sensor size of the fingerprint reader being small, the system is somewhat finicky.

The iPad Air supports the use of Magic Keyboard which could previously only be used with the iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard makes the iPad Pro or the iPad Air in line with a laptop by giving access to a keyboard and a trackpad. While the design of the Magic Keyboard is not completely similar to the Surface Keyboard offered by Microsoft for its products, it does seem somewhat inspired from it.

The iPad Pro is powered by the M1 chip whereas the iPad Air is powered by A14 Bionic chip. Both are powerful devices but if you are looking to save some bucks, opt for the iPad Air as it basically offers everything with ignorable compromises. However, if you want the best of the best, it’s easy, opt for the iPad Pro.