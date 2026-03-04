News

iPad and iPhone Eligible and Passed for NATO Classified Data

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad and iPhone made by Apple are able to use information that is classified at a restricted level with NATO after matching the information assurance requirements provided by NATO. These devices are the first and only devices that are for consumers who are eligible and have been granted government certification-level security.


iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 have been listed on the Information Assurance Product Catalogue on NATO, stating that the Apple devices are capable of providing secure access to apps built-in like Contacts, Mail, and Calendar. Ivan Krstic, the vice president of security at Apple has reflected on the achievement and the commitment of the company on security.

The company has also touted its features for security. iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 are certified and can be used with classified data for all NATO Nations. A huge achievement for the company.


