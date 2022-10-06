Apple SIM cards can no longer be used on iPad models to activate cellular data plans.

In a newly uploaded support document, Apple details how the Apple SIM activation of new cellular data plans will no longer work. The special SIM card was initially designed for iPad users so they could have the option of data from carriers all over the globe.

However, due to Apple’s move of making the nano-SIM embedded in iPad Pro, the Cupertino-based company has discontinued support in lieu of newer technology.

Apple’s SIM card was initially included on cellular iPad models, such as as the iPad 5 and 6, the 1st generation iPad Pro, the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 3 and 4. Apple moved forward with embedded SIM on the 10.5 inch and 9.7 inch iPad Pro, as well as the 2nd generation iPad Pro 12.9 inch models.

All iPads released in October 2018 and beyond do not need Apple SIM as they have eSIM technology.