Budget 10.8″ iPad with FaceID to launch next month

Apple is reportedly scheduled to release new iPads next month. The famous leakster Jon Prosser revealed in a tweet that Apple is planning to release new iPads along with new Apple Watches via a press release. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has cut down on holding physical events and has released many of their products this year, via press releases.

According to 91Mobiles, the new upcoming iPad will feature a design similar to the current generation iPad Pro. The current generation budget iPad and the iPad Air feature the decade old design with bezels and a physical home button. This year could finally see Apple release a budget iPad with an almost bezel less design.

FaceID and no bezels

Ditching the home button, also means ditching the fingerprint reading technology. Apple will very likely move to using FaceID on the upcoming budget iPad. The device will reportedly feature a 10.8” screen – slightly larger compared to the current generation’s 10.2” screen. The upcoming 10.8” iPad will also reportedly move to using USB-C, ditching the lightning port.

To add more, the 10.8” iPad will reportedly feature a smart connector, similar to the one found on the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. It will allow users to connect keyboard and other accessories with ease; without requiring to separately charge the accessories. Also, the iPad could also have magnets to hold the Apple Pencil, according to the report by 91Mobiles.

It was way back in May when Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, the noted Apple analyst, reported that Apple will release a new 10.8” iPad. It looks like Kuo was indeed right this time as well. Considering that the upcoming 10.8” iPad will be a budget oriented device, it could be powered by Apple’s A11 or A12 chip with 3GB of RAM.