iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch trade-in values drop

Apple has recently made adjustments to the trade-in values of its Apple products.

Customers can trade in their existing Mac, Apple Watch, iPad and iPhone models for a newer product and get a discount for it. Instead of a maximum trade value of $650 for an iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, the value is now only up to $600.

The iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are down to $500, $400 and $300, respectively, while older models such as the iPhone 6s and 6 Plus are down to $25 and $40. Those who have a second generation iPhone SE can get up to $140, depending on the phone’s condition.

For non-iPhone trade-ins Apple is offering up to $1,350 for the iMac Pro and $830 for the iMac, while the iPad Air and iPad Pro have trade-in values of $275 and $555, respectively. The Apple Watch Series 5 and SE are priced at $115 and $105 in trading for a newer model.