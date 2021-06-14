iPad mini 6 design renders leaked by Jon Prosser

Apple is expected to release an updated version of the iPad mini sometime this year. The notorious leakster Jon Prosser has now leaked renders of the rumoured iPad mini 6. The renders show very minimal bezels around the display, similar to the iPad Air and the iPad Pro.

The most interesting aspect of the information leaked by Jon Prosser about the iPad mini 6 has to be the fact that it will use USB-C for charging and data transfer purposes. The current generation iPad mini has a Lightning port for charging and data transfer; the standard $329 10.2” iPad also continues to have Lightning with the last update last year which updated the chip from A10 Fusion to A12 Bionic.

The iPad mini also appears to be moving away from the Home Button on the bottom to an all gesture based navigation system. It will have the TouchID sensor on the power button at the top, similar to the current generation iPad Air. Apple is sticking to using TouchID for its budget offerings and saving FaceID for the premium offerings, at least at the moment.

Prosser also adds that the upcoming iPad mini 6 will support the Apple Pencil. A new version of the Apple Pencil is also reportedly set to release, it will be smaller than the current generation of the same. The third generation Apple Pencil was previously rumoured to release alongside the updated iPad Pro but that did not happen. Apple updated the iPad Pro in April to include the latest M1 chip which is the same chip found in all new Mac computers.

The latest iPad Pro merged the gap between the Mac and the iPad with the new silicon. However, for the iPad mini 6, Apple could continue to use the A-series chips as it currently does (for a while at-least).