iPad OS and iOS 15.4 get interim updates, among others

Apple has released incremental updates for a slew of Apple products, including the watchOS, macOS, iPadOS, iOS and the HomePod.

Update 15.4.1 for iOS was introduced alongside watchOS 8.5.1, macOS 12.3.1 and HomePod 15.4.1 to fix ongoing issues with the operating system. The software addressed fast battery drain on iPads and iPhones on standby mode as well as security fixes. watchOS brought security and bug patches, while the HomePod update specifically fixes Siri non-response in HomeKit-enabled accessories.

As for macOS, 12.3.1 resolves a conflict in USB-C and Thunderbolt monitors when connecting to a 2018 Mac mini, and an issue where Bluetooth disconnects when audio is played through Beats headphones.

All the aforementioned updates are now available to download on respective devices. It’s recommended that the device has more than 50% charge, with the Apple Watch needing to be connected to an iPhone to work.