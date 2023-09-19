iPad Pro and Vision Pro to lead 2024 Apple product release

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg cited the OLED iPad Pro model and Apple Vision Pro to headline next year’s Apple product releases.

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman summed up the product releases for the year 2024. At the top is the Vision Pro, which he claims will draw more consumers to stores and produce a ‘halo effect’ on other products. The next Apple Watch is expected to have a significant redesign with features such as an AI health coach and a blood pressure monitor, to name a few.

The next iPad Pro is believed to have an OLED display and a matching Magic Keyboard while the Mac might have the 3-nm chips and M3 processor. The Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air are the ones to have these new chips. For the software side, Gurman says that Apple will enter the AI generative market with an internal ‘Apple GPT’ tool and ‘Ajax’, a large-language model.