New iPad Pro does not use Apple’s latest chips

Apple unveiled the iPad Pro to the world a few days ago. While it’s not a major revamp, it’s an appreciated upgrade over the previous generation model as it brings some interesting new features to the table.



The iPad Pro 2020 offers two cameras on the back – the usual wide and the new ultrawide from the current generation flagship iPhones. While not a lot of people click pictures using their iPad, it’s a welcome addition as it’s good to know that there are options available just in case if required.



The new iPad Pro also uses a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor to improve the experience of apps that take advantage of augmented reality (AR) technology by providing a more precise map of the real world. The addition of the new sensor will promise a more cohesive experience, especially in the future as more and more developers build augmented reality (AR) apps.



All the new features on the iPad Pro are great but there has been some controversial talk regarding some of the new upgrades. To be specific, the 2020 iPad Pro uses an A12Z chip whereas the 2019 iPad Pro used the A12X chip. Well, what is the problem? The thing is Apple already released the A13 Bionic chip to be used with the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series, so why isn’t Apple bringing the same over to the iPad Pro is a question that is being thrown around.



It has been noted by TechInsights that the A12X and the A12Z chips are not that different from each other. The A12Z chip has eight GPU cores whereas the A12X chip has seven GPU cores. However, it has been reported that, both the chips are in fact the same but on the A12X, one GPU core was disabled.



Well, we do not know why Apple would do such a thing? Maybe for thermal issues.

