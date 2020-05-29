Apple starts selling updated iPad Pro in India

In March, Apple released the updated iPad Pro with a few new features. However, the tablet did not release in India at the same time. The company has now begun selling the new iPad Pro in India with a starting price of Rs. 71,990 (around $950 USD).



The new iPad Pro features Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and not the latest A13 Bionic chip which is present in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. It’s unclear why Apple chose to include an older chip and not the latest available chip in its latest product.



The major addition on the new iPad Pro is the LiDAR sensor which stands for Light Detection and Ranging. The sensor will help the iPad Pro improve its AR capabilities but it looks like it will take a few years before we start seeing any worthy features.



The iPad Pro features a LED-backlit IPS panel which also supports the company’s widely popular P3 wide colour gamut. Also, the iPad Pro’s display has a 120Hz refresh rate – the company’s ProMotion technology which enables smooth scrolling and adds extra responsiveness to the screen.



On the back, along with the LiDAR sensor, the iPad Pro features a 12 megapixels regular wide camera and a 10 megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, Apple has placed a 7 megapixel TrueDepth camera which will very likely be used for video calling purposes and not for selfies. The iPad Pro also has five microphones for studio-like quality audio recording (and crisp voice calls).



Here’s what I wrote about the updated iPad Pro when it released in March-

The new iPad Pro is great but it’s not exactly revolutionary. If you already have the previous generation iPad Pro, then there is no need to get the new model unless you would like to take use of the LiDAR sensor to develop apps using the technology. The iPad Pro still cannot replace your laptop.