iPad Signed by Steve Jobs goes on the auction block

RR Auctions recently held an online auction that includes Apple memorabilia.

Headlining the auction is an iPad that was a gift from Steve Jobs and signed by him. The item was for a dentist in Hawaii named Frank Sayre who treated Jobs while they were visiting. Sayre did not charge Jobs for the treatment and instead revealed a fundraising silent auction. He then asked for a signed iPad, which he received a few months later.

The signed iPad is set to go live on September 23 but has already reached $12,000 in pre-live bidding. Included in the auction are two original iPhones that are unopened. The iPhone is expected to fetch $20,000 in its conclusion.

The two unboxed iPhones come in a 4GB model, while the 8GB model is wrapped in gift packaging. A check from Apple that’s signed by Steve Jobs is expected to fetch more than $25,000.