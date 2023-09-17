iLounge Logo

iPad Signed by Steve Jobs goes on the auction block

RR Auctions recently held an online auction that includes Apple memorabilia.

Headlining the auction is an iPad that was a gift from Steve Jobs and signed by him. The item was for a dentist in Hawaii named Frank Sayre who treated Jobs while they were visiting. Sayre did not charge Jobs for the treatment and instead revealed a fundraising silent auction. He then asked for a signed iPad, which he received a few months later.

iPad Signed by Steve Jobs

The signed iPad is set to go live on September 23 but has already reached $12,000 in pre-live bidding. Included in the auction are two original iPhones that are unopened. The iPhone is expected to fetch $20,000 in its conclusion.

The two unboxed iPhones come in a 4GB model, while the 8GB model is wrapped in gift packaging. A check from Apple that’s signed by Steve Jobs is expected to fetch more than $25,000.

