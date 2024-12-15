10th Gen iPad Now 20% Off On Amazon

The iPad 10th Generation is marked 20% off on Amazon, featuring a liquid Retina display measuring 10.9 inches, with True Tone to adjust the color depending on the temperature of the room to see the screen comfortably so that your eyes won’t hurt and protect them. It serves as a canvas for your next drawing or art, and you can watch and see everything with the massive display.

Powered with the A14 Bionic Chip, along with iPadOS, and battery life that can last all day, the 10th gen iPad is a versatile device great for doing schoolwork and work, gaming, watching movies and TV shows, creative projects, and everyday tasks. You can rely on this iPad to boost your productivity at work, like editing videos photos. For leisure, the iPad 10th Gen has decent processing power which will provide you with an immersive gaming experience. Get yourself a new iPad today!