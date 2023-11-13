12.9-inch iPad Air arriving in 2024

A larger iPad Air model will be arriving in early 2024, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is expected to reveal a larger, 12.9-inch iPad Air next year. Not just one, but two iPad Air models will be introduced as part of a refreshed lineup. Kuo predicted that Apple is looking to invigorate its iPad lineup with a hardware update on all the existing models, such as the 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch iPad Air with newer chips.

According to Kuo, the 12.9-inch model will have an LCD screen instead of the mini-LEDs with newer iPad Pro models. However, the backplane will be updated with oxide material for better display performance compared to the current 10.9-inch iPad Air. After the iPad Air, Apple is expected to launch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in Q2 of 2024. Mark Gurman echoed the sentiment and believes that Apple will update its iPad lineup next year.