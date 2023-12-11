iPad

12.9-inch iPad Air display panels start shipping in December

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
12.9-inch iPad Air

Shipments of the upcoming display panel for the 12.9-inch iPad Air are well under way, according to Ross Young.

2023 is different from the other prior years since no new iPad models were released. However, it looks like Apple will be compensating for this by launching new ones for the whole lineup next year. One rumor claims that the next iPad Air will have two sizes. Coinciding with the rumor is a post from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young on the X platform saying that Apple’s supply chain has begun shipment for the larger iPad Air.

12.9-inch iPad Air

Mark Gurman, Ming-Chi Kuo, and DigiTimes all echo the same sentiment that Apple will be launching the 12.9-inch iPad Air somewhere around March next year. No major hardware changes are expected, but the iPad Pro is believed to be outfitted with an OLED panel which will make it significantly more expensive than its predecessors.

TAGGED:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
