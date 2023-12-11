12.9-inch iPad Air display panels start shipping in December

Shipments of the upcoming display panel for the 12.9-inch iPad Air are well under way, according to Ross Young.

2023 is different from the other prior years since no new iPad models were released. However, it looks like Apple will be compensating for this by launching new ones for the whole lineup next year. One rumor claims that the next iPad Air will have two sizes. Coinciding with the rumor is a post from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young on the X platform saying that Apple’s supply chain has begun shipment for the larger iPad Air.

12.9” iPad Air panel shipments started in December… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2023

Mark Gurman, Ming-Chi Kuo, and DigiTimes all echo the same sentiment that Apple will be launching the 12.9-inch iPad Air somewhere around March next year. No major hardware changes are expected, but the iPad Pro is believed to be outfitted with an OLED panel which will make it significantly more expensive than its predecessors.