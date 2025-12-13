12th-gen iPad May Be Powered by A19 Chip Used in the iPhone 17

Macworld reports that they have discovered a document containing Apple’s internal code suggesting that the iPad 12, an upcoming budget-friendly iPad, will be equipped with the A19 chip that the company used for the iPhone 17. Past reports were based on a document showing that the device will be powered by an A18 chip.

This is an unusual move because the iPad 12 is being made as a low-cost device, and all budget-friendly iPads that the company has released were never powered by a current-gen chip starting from the iPad 4, so this would be breaking tradition. The device apparently has a codename of J581 and J588.

There is no confirmation of the rumors that the iPad 12 will be powered by the A19 chip, but other aspects of the report appear to align with expectations. Macworld hints that the next-gen iPad Air will be powered by an M4 chip, while the new iPad and iPad Air will come with the N1 networking chip made by Apple.