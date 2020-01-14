Get up to $200 off on the iPad Pro and iPad Air

Thinking of getting a new tablet? You may want to consider the iPad Pro or the iPad Air, which are both getting massive discounts on Amazon.

Both 12.9 and 11 inch iPad Pro in Wi-Fi and Cellular models are slashed up to $199 off; the iPad Air also gets a cut of up to $180 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Air

The iPad Pro is the most robust in terms of hardware in the iPad lineup, boasting an A12X processor, Liquid Retina display with wide Color, true Tone and Promotion, Touch ID, 12MP and 7MP rear and front camera and up to 10 hours on a single full charge. The iPad Air, on the other hand boasts a smaller and lighter tablet with 10.5 inches of Retina display, an A12 processor and 10 hours of use on a single full charge.

These iPads are a must-buy for those who want a lighter laptop replacement. Get them today!