2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro enters refurbished store in several regions

Online Apple stores are now carrying refurbished 2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro in the UK, Japan, Germany, and France. These refurbished models first appeared in the online Apple.com store in Canada and the US. Specifically, these models are the fourth-generation M2 iPad Pro, the sixth-generation M2 iPad Pro, and the fifth-generation M1 iPad Air and they come in several storage and color options. In general, refurbished Apple products are discounted by about 15% compared to the brand new models.

The 2022 iPad Air debuted in March, while the iPad Pro debuted in October of the same year. Refurbished iPad models come with a power adapter, charging cable, accessories, and a manual in a white box, and are covered by a 14-day return policy and a one-year limited warranty with optional AppleCare+ coverage.