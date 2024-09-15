iPad

2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro now available in refurbished version

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the 2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Certified refurbished 2022 iPad Pro and iPad Air models have surfaced on Apple’s online store, marking the first time the devices have appeared in that section. The 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip, and the iPad Air with an M1 chip are available in several configurations and color options, with discounts running from 15-20 percent in comparison with their brand-new counterparts. The iPad Air debuted in March of 2022, while the iPad Pro went public in October of 2022.

Apple said the refurbished iPad models will have a new box, outer shell, and battery, and will come with accessories and manuals, including an adapter and USB-C cable. As part of the process, Apple says that all items are cleaned and inspected before being put back on the shelves.

