iPad

2024 iPad Air added to UK refurbished store

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

The iPad Air with M2 chip was added to Apple Store’s refurbished list in the UK.

The M2 chip iPad Air was first introduced in 2024. As a refurbished model, the iPad Air has a 15-20% discount compared to its brand-new counterpart. It’s worth noting that the refurbished models are currently locked in the UK at the moment, but it’s believed that the US and other countries will soon have availability as well. The latest iPad Air has the M3 chip and in several storage and wi-fi/cellular variants.

Apple claims that the refurbished iPad Air models come with a new box, all accessories, and manuals, a USB-C charging cable, outer shell, and battery. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company said that the devices undergo a ‘thorough cleaning process and inspection’ with testing for functionality before being put back on the shelves. Customers get a 14-day return policy and a one-year limited warranty.

