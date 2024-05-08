2024 iPad lineup boasts 10-hour battery life

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air variants boast up to ten hours of battery life, according to Apple.

Apple touts the new iPad models as having up to ten hours of battery life, the same as it was for the previous models. The iPad Pro houses an M4 chip using 3nm technology, with six cores instead of four for the M2 variant. The display is different too, as OLED displays have come out in force. However, this did not extend the device’s battery life as expected. For specifications, the 13-inch iPad Pro holds a 38.99 watt hour battery while the 11-inch variant holds a 31.29 watt hour battery. In comparison, the previous generation models were 40.88 and 28.65 watt hour batteries, respectively.

The iPad Air 13-inch variant holds a 36.59 watt hour battery while the 11-inch variant holds a 28.93 watt hour battery. In comparison, the previous 11-inch model had a 28.6 watt hour battery.