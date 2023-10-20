2024 iPad Pro might be having an LCD display

A new report has surfaced online about Apple ditching the anticipated mini-LED or OLED screen for traditional LCD.

According to DigiTimes, Apple will release the next 12.9-inch iPad Pro with standard LCD backlighting, which means that they will revert to old technology and put it in the same space as the 11-inch model. For comparison, the current-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a mini-LED screen, which Apple dubs Liquid Retina XDR, while the 11-inch version has the LCD, dubbed ‘Liquid Retina’.

DigiTimes claims that Apple is having trouble in terms of production cost for mini-LED technology and that the 12.9-inch variant is a ‘hurdle for broader industry adoption.’ The Taiwan-based publication further iterated that Apple could be ‘motivated to focus on scalability and market penetration’.

Production for the 2024 model is believed to be pushed back to early 2024 after a possible release date of November this year.