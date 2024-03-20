2024 iPads might ship in April

Apple’s upcoming iPad models with the OLED display are set to begin shipment in April, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young.

Advertisements

Young believes that the new iPad Pro models will be announced late March or early April, which means Apple may have an announcement later in the month. The CEO iterated that a new 12.9-inch iPad Air will launch alongside the iPad Pro OLED with the M3 chip. The iPad Air models will have the M2 chip, and there will be a new Magic Keyboard to go as an accessory option for customers.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg repeated the rumor, claiming that the iPad Pro models will ship to customers in April. The iPadOS 17.4 will have a variant designed for the new products and is believed to be ready at the end of March or early April. The new iPads will be announced via a press release.