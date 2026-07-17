36-Month Finance Plan Added by Apple for iPads With Cellular

A 36-month financing for purchases for iPads through Verizon and AT&T have been introduced by Apple, replacing the monthly installments from the Apple Card. The carriers make this exclusive to current subscribers that turn on a new line of service instead of a current plan adding a cellular iPad.

Apple has increased their prices across their devices including the iPad due to the costs of memory and components rising and becoming unavoidable. This financial plan is a way to minimize and get rid of the effect of the higher prices when checking out the device.

The whole cellular iPad models are available for the plan like the iPad Pro, iPad Mini and iPad Air and the base iPad model. This is sponsored through Verizon and AT&T with the same costs at about $38 monthly across 3 years.