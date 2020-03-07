$40 Off on Apple iPad Air – Space Gray (Latest Model)

If you are looking to buy the latest model of iPad Air, Amazon is the best place to find it. The latest models of iPad Air are on sale at Amazon with huge discounts. You will discover many Apple products on Amazon with discounts. The newest model of Apple iPad Air in Space Gray is available with a $40 discount.

Apple iPad Air

The new iPad Air has a brilliant design, and it is thin lightweight and also boasts impressive specs. With the ten hours long battery now, you can use it all day long. Thanks to the latest A12 Bionic Apple Chips, now you can run the most powerful apps on the device without any lag. It delivers incredibly fast performance with no issues at all.

The latest model, which sells at $459 instead of $499, has a 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and extensive color. The iPad also has Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay options. The official Apple pay makes your payments secure on the go. It runs the iOS 12 with group FaceTime shared augmented reality experiences, screen time.

This model comes with an 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera. This model of iPad Air also supports Appel Pencil. So now, you can take notes and draw using the Apple Pencil with pixel-perfect precision.

So, what are you waiting, grab the latest iPad Air on Amazon with $40 off?