5G enabled 12.9-Inch iPad launch delayed until 2021

According to a report by United Daily News, the Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro which will also have 5G capabilities will launch next year. The delay comes due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple’s supply chain patterns have been affected by the outbreak which has resulted in the delay in this and a few other Apple products.

Jeff Pu who is analyst told the investors last week that the iPad Pro might be delayed until next year. He told the investors the reason for this delay was the “complex panel design” of the new device.

The original plan was to launch this new 5G model this fall, but due to the outbreak, it has been delayed. This Pad Pro also has a Mini-LED display.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also told in December last year that Apple has plans to launch 6 mini LED products. It was before the pandemic started. He told me that one of these products was the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro.

He also added that this model of iPad Pro will have A14X chip and will release in the third quarter of 2020. However, now due to the pandemic, Apple has changed the plans.

Well-known Apple leaker Jon Prosser also hinted at a launch of a new 5G enabled iPad Pro with the same A14X chip.