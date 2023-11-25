6th Generation iPad Mini is $100 Off

Apple’s latest and smallest iPad is greatly discounted just in time for Black Friday. The 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $399 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

The iPad mini may be small, but it does the job of everyday use quite well. Featuring an A15 Bionic chip processor and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, you can rely on the Apple tablet for work or play, including browsing, multitasking, watching videos, and more. It’s also compact and very portable, so you can fit it into your bag easily in school or at work.

With an Apple Pencil, you can transform the 6th generation iPad mini into a powerful and efficient note-taking device. Touch ID is also built-in for making Apple Pay payments or unlocking your device. An all-day battery life and 64GB of storage should last you long enough for school, work, or entertainment. Get the discounted iPad mini 6 today!