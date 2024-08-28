6th generation iPad Mini may soon have a replacement

Dwindling supplies of the 6th generation iPad mini points to a new refreshed device, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

In a tweet, Gurman said that the iPad mini is ‘constrained’ in terms of stock in Apple retail stores, which could indicate that Apple is planning on a new iPad mini on the horizon. The iPad mini 6 was launched three years ago and a replacement is long overdue. Rumors say that a 7th-generation iPad mini is under development, and it’s believed that the device will debut this year. Rumors suggest that it will have at least the A17 Pro chip for Apple Intelligence, and new rear and front cameras.

Newer technology such as Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E are also expected to arrive in the new iPad mini. If the rumors are true then the refreshed iPad mini will not make it to the September 9 event but might debut later this year with the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro with the M4 chip.