8.5 million OLED panels ready for upcoming iPad demand

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is readying for the demand that will come with the upcoming launch of the new iPad with OLED models.

A new report from Digitimes claims that Apple has ordered 8.5 million OLED display panels, split between LG Display and Samsung. In January, a similar report said that the Cupertino-based company ordered 10 million panels for the year, but it seems that it’s been reduced by a significant amount. Samsung is believed to supply 4 million units, while LG Display will have its supply reduced from 6 million to just around 4.5 million.

Samsung is said to be building a new OLED production line, while LG is believed to be making an investment schedule adjustment for the orders. Samsung will be on the 11-inch iPad Pro while LG Display will be on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and make 4.5 million screens and 4 million displays this 2024, respectively.

