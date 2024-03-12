8.5 million OLED panels ready for upcoming iPad demand

Apple is readying for the demand that will come with the upcoming launch of the new iPad with OLED models.

A new report from Digitimes claims that Apple has ordered 8.5 million OLED display panels, split between LG Display and Samsung. In January, a similar report said that the Cupertino-based company ordered 10 million panels for the year, but it seems that it’s been reduced by a significant amount. Samsung is believed to supply 4 million units, while LG Display will have its supply reduced from 6 million to just around 4.5 million.

Samsung is said to be building a new OLED production line, while LG is believed to be making an investment schedule adjustment for the orders. Samsung will be on the 11-inch iPad Pro while LG Display will be on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and make 4.5 million screens and 4 million displays this 2024, respectively.