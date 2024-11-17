9th Gen Apple iPad Now Only $199

The 9th generation Apple iPad is on sale for $199, which is a big price drop from its regular retail price of $329.

The A13 Bionic chip delivers fast and reliable performance, which combined with iPadOS, allows for smooth multitasking. You can launch and run multiple apps at once for work or gaming without worrying too much about battery life. It comes with 64GB storage which should suffice for a handful of apps and work documents, especially if you usually only browse the internet, read books, or stream music.

The iPad is perfect for watching a movie or drawing, with a 10.2 inch Retina Display with the true tone feature making the colors brighter and more accurate. It’s compatible with Apple products like the Apple pencil to express your creative side. Built-in TouchID provides security when unlocking your device, signing in on apps, and making transactions with Apple Pay.

