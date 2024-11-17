iPad

9th Gen Apple iPad Now Only $199

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

The 9th generation Apple iPad is on sale for $199, which is a big price drop from its regular retail price of $329.

Advertisements

The A13 Bionic chip delivers fast and reliable performance, which combined with iPadOS, allows for smooth multitasking. You can launch and run multiple apps at once for work or gaming without worrying too much about battery life. It comes with 64GB storage which should suffice for a handful of apps and work documents, especially if you usually only browse the internet, read books, or stream music.

Apple iPad
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $329.00 $277.99 Buy on Amazon

The iPad is perfect for watching a movie or drawing, with a 10.2 inch Retina Display with the true tone feature making the colors brighter and more accurate. It’s compatible with Apple products like the Apple pencil to express your creative side. Built-in TouchID provides security when unlocking your device, signing in on apps, and making transactions with Apple Pay.

Order your Apple (9th generation) iPad today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade launches 15 additional games for the holidays
1 Min Read
Silo
Silo, award-winning Sci-Fi AppleTV+ series returns with Season 2
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
M4 MacBook Pro equipped with quantum dot film
1 Min Read
Smart Ring
Apple has no plans to make a smart ring
1 Min Read
Emojis
17 new emojis made by Unicode
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday Deal: Get $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Bracelet For Apple Watch Series 10
Apple releases Gold Link Bracelet for Apple Watch Series 10
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may launch AI-Powered smart display by March
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
iFixit reveals M4 Mac Mini teardown video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Early Black Friday Deal: AirPods 3 On Sale For Only $102
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods 4 models and AirPods 2 Pro receiving firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Pre-orders for “Apple Music: 100 Best Albums” limited-edition book available for $450
1 Min Read
Lost your password?