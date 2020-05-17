A leak claims Apple will launch a new iPad with A12 chip this year

An anonymous Twitter account points out that Apple will launch a new eight-generation iPad this year with A12 Fusion chip. This anonymous account has a proven track record of accurate Apple leaks.

Apple announced the 7th generation of iPad back in September 2019. The seventh generation was the update of the 6th gen low-cost iPad. It only had a larger screen and also supported new accessories. The 7th generation had the same A10 Fusion chip as seen in the 6th generation iPad.

Earlier Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said, Apple is working on a 10.8-inch and an 8.5-inch iPad Mini. It is expected that Apple will launch the 10.8-inch model in the second half of 2020 and the 8.5-inch in the first half of the next year.

According to Kuo, Apple will follow the product strategy for these two products similar to iPhone SE. It means that these two products will come at an affordable price.

in my dream iPad 2020 A12 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 15, 2020

This twitter account has revealed several details about the upcoming Apple products such as iPhone SE. the account also gave the news about iPhone SE launching in the 2nd week of April. The account also shared an accurate rumor about the iPad Pro launching in March.