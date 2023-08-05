A new iPad mini could be in the works

A recent leak suggests that Apple could be introducing a new iPad mini soon.

ShrimpApplePro took to Twitter and leaked that the Apple Watch will have a new pink color, and suggested that there may be ‘at least one new iPad’ that will be revealed soon. The leaker also believes that the new iPad will be the iPad mini 7, promising new information in the next post.

I’m seeing at least one new iPad coming. Probably mini 7. Will reserved that for the next post. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2023

The rumor is backed up by Bloomberg, who agreed that a new iPad is in the works. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPad mini 7 will not be seen until the year 2024. Concerns and features surrounding the upcoming iPad mini include a ProMotion display and perhaps a new screen, although Display Supply Chain Consultant CEO Ross Young said that the move would be impractical.

ShrimpApplePro also recently showed renders of an iPhone 15 Pro with a unified mute and volume button.