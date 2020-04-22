A new leak suggests Apple planning an iPad Air with under-the-Screen Touch ID

There are many Twitter accounts and Youtubers which often give accurate details leaking the upcoming Apple products. One anonymous account on Twitter that has a good track record shares more details about many Apple products that are in development.

One of the products that the Twitter Account mentions that are in works are the new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID. This product has not been rumored until now.

According to the tweet:

“The new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with the full screen with no notch, not Face ID and Touch ID under the screen”

The same account also claimed many products that are under work by Apple. According to the leak, Apple is now working on its new game controller. The account also gives a list of potential new products that are in the line of production.

All four “iPhone12”can support 5g networks，the baseband is come from qualcomm，and have a brand new color“Navy blue” — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

The leaks suggest that Apple is also planning to release AirPods 3, iMac, AirTags, HomePod Lite, iPhone 12 Lite, Macbook with 12-arms based processor, iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 Pro 6.1 and 6.7-inch models, and many more.

in my dream iMac delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 29, 2020

Apple's chip A14 from TSMC ——delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

3color 3memory size second week of the april https://t.co/iuzuuON4PT — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 2, 2020

in my dream



The iPhone9 would be released on Apple’s website in the second week of April — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 18, 2020

Notably, the same Twitter account gave the specs of the iPhone SE before any other leak or rumor surfaced online. Given the history of the account of being accurate, it can be said that these new Apple products in works might be accurate.