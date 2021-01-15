A welcome $50 discount on the new iPad Air awaits

Apple is currently giving away its newest iPad Air models for as much as $50 off. The 256GB 10.9 inch wifi model is down to just $549 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest iPad Air is a thing of beauty both in hardware and performance aspects. It’s super light, portable and yet sports powerful innards. The display is edge to edge Liquid Retina display with Touch ID integration for easy and convenient login and payment.

iPad Air

The A14 Bionic chip handles everyday tasks and even the most demanding apps and games with ease. It touts 30% faster graphics and 40% overall faster performance compared to its predecessor.

The new 256GB iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to make it a well-rounded machine. You’ll be able to paint, take notes, mark documents and type all day long. Lastly, you get FaceTime HD camera and superfast Wi-Fi for connectivity purposes.

Buy the discounted 256GB iPad Air on Amazon today!